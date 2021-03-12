ECB’s Muller: Don't overestimate yields impact on the economic recovery

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller said on Friday, “don't overestimate yields impact on the economic recovery.”
Further comments
“Faster pace of PEPP buying is temporary.”
“Planned total size of PEPP "will remain the same.”
Market reaction
Despite Muller strongly pushing back the need for changes to the central bank’s bond buying, EUR/USD fails to find any respite.
The main currency pair remains at the mercy of the Treasury yields and the US dollar, now losing 0.60% on the day to trade at 1.1910.
