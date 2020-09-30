ECB’s Muller: Do not think recovery will continue as fast as before

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Madis Muller said on Wednesday, he doesn’t think the Euro area economic recovery will continue at a rapid pace as before.

He said that he is not worried about the outlook for the euro.

Nothing further is reported on the same, as attention turns towards President Christine Lagarde’s scheduled speech at the ECB and its Watchers Conference held in Frankfurt.

EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1750

EUR/USD keeps losses around 1.1735 amid a broad US dollar comeback and ahead of Lagarde’s speech.