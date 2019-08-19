ECB's Muller: Decision could come in September on further stimulus

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Muller crossed the wires in the last minutes acknowledging that the eurozone inflation was too low and said that a decision on further stimulus could come in September.

Earlier today, the inflation report published by the Eurostat showed that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, dropped to 0.9% in July on a yearly basis from 1.1% in June.

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored these comments and was last up 0.15% on the day at 1.1105.