ECB’s Mersch: QE led to material improvement in credit conditions

ECB’s Mersch: QE led to material improvement in credit conditionsBy Dhwani Mehta
Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB, crossed the wires last minutes, speaking at the Conference "Banking and Financial Regulation" at Bocconi University.
Key Points:
QE led to material improvement in credit conditions
Inflation forecasts harder to make in globalized world
We’re still concerned with stock of NPL, the faster we reduce risk the faster we can progress with banking union
While outlook has considerably improved across sectors, we have seen some disappointing developments of inflationary pressure
