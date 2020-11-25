ECB's Mersch: Probably difficult to maintain positive growth going into Q4

“We believe it will probably be difficult to maintain positive growth going into the fourth quarter,” the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Yves Mersch said in a Financial Times (FT) interview on Wednesday.

“Although if I look at the German figures, Germany might achieve it,” he added.

Additional quotes

“Since the consequences of this pandemic probably have a longer duration than foreseen when we took the latest calibration decisions in the summer, an obvious candidate for calibration is the timeline extension.”

“As long as the interest rate is below the growth rate, i think the issues of sustainability might not be in the foreground.”

“As of today, I do not see an economic situation that is going to lead to a severe scenario.”

EUR/USD battles 1.1900

EUR/USD is off the two-week highs of 1.1910, currently trading at 1.1900, still up 0.10% on the day.