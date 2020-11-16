ECB's Mersch: Looking at existing instruments before looking at new tools

"The European Central Bank (ECB) is looking at existing instruments before looking at new tools," ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday with regards to additional stimulus measures in December, as reported by Reuters.
"For now, there is no intention to change supranational buying limits," Mersch added.
Market reaction
These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.1830, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.
