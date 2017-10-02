ECB’s Mersch: Euro area eco recovery cannot be sustained by monpol alone

By Dhwani Mehta

The ECB governing council member Yves Mersch crossed the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on ‘Zero interest rates in Europe: Between marginal benefits of money and limits of monetary policy.’

Key Points:

Measures have proven to be effective

Recovery cannot be sustained by monpol alone

Plague of protectionism only creates losers

Measures not intended to be permanent part of active toolbox

Full speech here