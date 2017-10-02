ECB’s Mersch: Euro area eco recovery cannot be sustained by monpol alone

ECB’s Mersch: Euro area eco recovery cannot be sustained by monpol aloneBy Dhwani Mehta
The ECB governing council member Yves Mersch crossed the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech on ‘Zero interest rates in Europe: Between marginal benefits of money and limits of monetary policy.’
Key Points:
Measures have proven to be effective
Recovery cannot be sustained by monpol alone
Plague of protectionism only creates losers
Measures not intended to be permanent part of active toolbox
Full speech here