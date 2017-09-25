ECB’s Mersch: ECB will prudently adjust tool box when warranted

ECB’s Mersch: ECB will prudently adjust tool box when warrantedBy Dhwani Mehta
Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB) crossed the wires last minutes, making a scheduled speech on ‘Risk Management In Times of Non-Conventional Monetary Policy’.
Main Headlines:
ECB will prudently adjust tool box when warranted
"Overriding" priority is price stability
Have not suffered any impairment since we started the expanded asset purchase programmes
Can start thinking about a financial risk management framework that has returned to more conventional policy
Can be argued that temporary collateral framework should not become part of the regular framework
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.