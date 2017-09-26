ECB's Makuch: improving economy and firmer Euro, both to be considered in autumn decision

ECB's Makuch: improving economy and firmer Euro, both to be considered in autumn decisionBy Haresh Menghani
ECB's governing council member and Slovakian National Bank Governor Jozef Makuch was out on the wires in the past hour, via Reuters, noting that the central bank will have to consider improving economic conditions and the recent Euro appreciation in Autumn decision.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair extended German election-led slump and has now dropped to fresh one-month lows near the 1.1780 region.
