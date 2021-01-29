ECB's Makhlouf: Rate cut not warranted right now, keeping a very close eye on euro strength

The European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Irish Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf said that he doesn’t see the need to cut interest rates right now.
Additional quotes
Doesn't see an ECB rate cut coming at the moment.
But it is certainly an option if needed.
Uncertainty remains high.
Cautiously optimistic about the economic outlook.
Keeping a very close eye on euro strength.
EUR/USD keeps 1.2100
EUR/USD holds its range just above the 1.2100 level, unperturbed by the above comments, as the risk-off market mood overshadows the upbeat German GDP numbers.
