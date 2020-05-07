ECB’s Makhlouf: Germany judgment fundamentally does not get in the way of the ECB doing its job

Germany’s court judgment fundamentally does not get in the way of the ECB doing its job Central Bank of Ireland Governor and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf, said on Thursday.

Judgment looks like it runs counter to European court of justice, directed at German institutions.

There will not be an impact of German court case on our actions.

In my view, most severe ECB staff projection of 12% GDP most realistic, should be basis for planning.

Brexit is still a big, big challenge for Ireland.