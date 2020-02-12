ECB’s Makhlouf: Coronavirus has potential for negative short-term shock to international economic growth

Coronavirus has potential for a negative short-term shock to the growth of the international economy, Central Bank of Ireland Governor and European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker, Gabriel Makhlouf, said on Wednesday.

Seems likely any future economic relationship between EU and UK will have more hurdles than the status quo.

Consumers, businesses and regulators should expect, and plan for, more frictions and divergence.

Must wait and see on coronavirus beyond that, though recognizing uncertainty has increased.