ECB’s Liikanen: ECB bond buys not indefinite

ECB’s Liikanen: ECB bond buys not indefiniteBy Haresh Menghani
During a radio interview, Finnish central-bank chief and ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen was noted saying that the bond buying program was not indefinite and the QE will be reduced gradually over time.
He further added that wage pressures will pick up as growth strengthens, while the central bank must be very careful on inflation.
