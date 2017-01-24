ECB's Lautenschläger: Monetary policy must get ready for better times

ECB's Lautenschläger: Monetary policy must get ready for better timesBy Felipe Erazo
ECB's Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschläger is crossing the wires, via Reuters, noting that all preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist.
Key headlines (via Reuters):
- Monetary policy must get ready for better times
- You shouldn’t abruptly stop loose monetary policy, but slowly cut the dose – such a policy has to be reduced gradually
- I am an optimistic doctor who believes in self-healing powers and gladly stops prescribing the medicine sooner rather than later
- Says not too early either. Otherwise, we risk having a relapse
- I am thus optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit. that’s why we need to be ready to act when the time comes
- I am thus optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit.
- We need to be ready to act when the time comes.
- Says a matter of not risking a reaction to a temporary inflation spike – which then might lead to longer, exceptional monetary policy measures