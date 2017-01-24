ECB's Lautenschläger: Monetary policy must get ready for better times

By Felipe Erazo

ECB's Executive Board Member Sabine Lautenschläger is crossing the wires, via Reuters, noting that all preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist.

Key headlines (via Reuters):

  • Monetary policy must get ready for better times
  • You shouldn’t abruptly stop loose monetary policy, but slowly cut the dose – such a policy has to be reduced gradually
  • I am an optimistic doctor who believes in self-healing powers and gladly stops prescribing the medicine sooner rather than later
  • Says not too early either. Otherwise, we risk having a relapse
  • I am thus optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit. that’s why we need to be ready to act when the time comes
  • Says a matter of not risking a reaction to a temporary inflation spike – which then might lead to longer, exceptional monetary policy measures