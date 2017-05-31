ECB's Lautenschläger: Domestic price pressures are still subdued; the same is true for wages

Key highlights from the speech by Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, at the Bankwirtschaftliche Tagung of the BVR, Berlin, 31 May 2017:

Monetary policy is often discussed very emotionally, and that makes it difficult to objectively weigh up the arguments

We have to ensure price stability over the medium term. Otherwise, in a worst-case scenario, we might have to adjust monetary policy every six weeks. That would only increase the costs of monetary policy without bringing any benefit

At the same time, domestic price pressures are still subdued; the same is true for wages. And there is something else: current inflation still contains an element of monetary policy

The euro area economy is definitely improving. The recovery continues to firm and broaden, while the risks to growth, in my view, are now balanced.

The return to “normal” monetary policy will not be straightforward

Forward guidance should clearly signal to the market the future path of monetary policy