ECB's Lautenschläger: Banks which are well capitalised are well prepared to withstand shocks

ECB's Lautenschläger: Banks which are well capitalised are well prepared to withstand shocksBy Eren ŞENGEZER
Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, gave a speech in Dublin.
Key highlights
- Banks take on risks – that is part of their job. These risks, however, can lead to huge losses – not only for the banks and their investors but for the entire economy and all of us
- The crisis taught us that the failure of a single bank can damage the entire financial system and the economy
- While banks seem to agree with regulation in principle, they usually think it is too strict
- We seek to ensure that the burden is reasonable
- Rules may offer banks benefits
- Banks with a low level of capital and inadequate internal controls are viewed with suspicion
- The banking sector constantly evolves