ECB's Lautenschläger: Banks which are well capitalised are well prepared to withstand shocks

By Eren ŞENGEZER

Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, gave a speech in Dublin.

Key highlights

  • Banks take on risks – that is part of their job. These risks, however, can lead to huge losses – not only for the banks and their investors but for the entire economy and all of us
  • The crisis taught us that the failure of a single bank can damage the entire financial system and the economy
  • While banks seem to agree with regulation in principle, they usually think it is too strict
  • We seek to ensure that the burden is reasonable
  • Rules may offer banks benefits
  • Banks with a low level of capital and inadequate internal controls are viewed with suspicion
  • The banking sector constantly evolves
