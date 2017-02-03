ECB’s Lautenschlaeger sees no Frexit after Brexit, or stocks crash - RTRS

European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said in an overnight speech that she did not expect France to leave the European Union (EU), adding that she doubted there would be a stock market crash in the near future, as cited by Reuters.

Key Quotes:

"I cannot imagine France will move out of the EU."

"The difficulties have been experienced by a country we are sitting in

"It is not a role model."

"You always have contingency planning for everything, but to be very clear I have no contingency plan for France exiting (the EU) because I don't believe France will exit."

She acknowledged "uncertainties", such as the upcoming elections in France and Germany.