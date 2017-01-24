ECB’s Lautenschlaeger: “Optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit"By Dhwani Mehta
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports overnight comments from Sabine Lautenschlaeger, the European Central Bank (ECB) Executive Board member.
Key Quotes:
The ECB "must get ready for better times"
"I am...optimistic that we can soon turn to the question of an exit"
"All preconditions for a stable rise in inflation exist"
The ECB shouldn't wait "until the last doubt about the return of inflation has been dispelled."