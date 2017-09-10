ECB's Lautenschlaeger: Low interest rates are justified; have side effects

ECB's Lautenschlaeger: Low interest rates are justified; have side effectsBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights (via Reuters) from the speech by Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, Hohenheim University, Stuttgart, 9 October 2017:
- The appropriate degree of expansion and the necessary tools are moot points.
- Time has come to put the unconventional tools back into the box.
- We should begin to scale back our bond purchases at the beginning of next year.
- Low interest rates are justified; have side effects.
- It is important that we really move towards the exit – step by step, but steadily and in a clear direction.
- Bond purchases will come to an end, while interest rates will remain low, well past the horizon of net asset purchases. but we still need to decide on a timeframe.
- Inflation has picked up, but not as fast as we would have expected.
- All the factors that are holding down inflation seem to be temporary.
- Reducing our bond purchases next year should be done gradually, until we are no longer purchasing additional bonds.
- I think we should begin reducing our bond purchases next year.
- This should be done gradually, until we are no longer purchasing additional bonds
- Total volume of bonds would initially remain constant, as would the expansive effects.
- Inflation will return to our goal. it’s just a question of time
- Factors that are holding down inflation seem to be temporary.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.