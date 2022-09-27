ECB’s Lane: We expect inflation to decrease significantly in 2023, with further decreases in 2024

“Our interest rate hikes will slow demand in the economy,” said European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane. “In order to get back to lower inflation, we need to realize that corporate profitability will decrease for a while and that wages will not fully keep up with inflation for a while either,” adds ECB’s Lane.

High inflation will have to be reflected in higher wages.

I would strongly warn firms not to expect the same level of profitability in times of high inflation.

Because of the war and the high energy prices, there are many indicators that the economy is going to slow down.

We are now making sizeable interest rates increases. This should make it clear to businesses and workers that demand conditions will become less favorable.

There will be some wage catch up over time, so that living standards start to improve again.

What we’ve seen over the last year is largely an energy shock, leading to the sudden rise in electricity and gas prices.

Greater inflationary pressure does not necessarily mean that we will experience high inflation, because we can take action against that.

If someone says the ECB has been passive or inactive, I don’t agree with that.

In the short run, it won’t be possible to avoid somewhat higher deficits, but there has to be a clear time limit.

Most of the improvement in inflation will come from energy prices stabilising and bottlenecks easing, because that is basically an improvement on the supply side of the economy.

And we do expect unemployment to go up. But the dominant issue for now is the supply dimension, not the demand dimension, which is where this relation would matter more.