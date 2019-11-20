ECB’s Lane: We don't see a recession in the Euro area

La Repubblica reports the latest comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane, with the key headlines found below.
We don't see a recession in the Euro area.
ECB isn't at limit of monetary policy.
Lower debt cost should be used to cut debt.
The shared currency is little changed on the above comments, with EUR/USD keeping its range around 1.1075 region ahead of the German PPI release.
