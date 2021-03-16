ECB’s Lane: We could still lower the deposit rate if needed

Commenting on the monetary policy outlook in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane said that “we could still lower the deposit rate if needed.”

Additional quotes

“We are not at the lower bound in terms of rates.”

“The market does not think we are going to raise rates in 2-3 years.”

“There is room for that through the forward guidance.”

“We need to make sure yield curves don't move ahead of the economy.”

EUR/USD unfazed

The euro bulls stand resilient to the dovish comments from the ECB policymaker Lane, as EUR/USD attempts a bounce back towards the 1.1950 level.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.1929, having hit a daily low of 1.1914 earlier in the session.