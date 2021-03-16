ECB’s Lane: We could still lower the deposit rate if needed

Commenting on the monetary policy outlook in an interview with the Financial Times (FT) on Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane said that “we could still lower the deposit rate if needed.”
Additional quotes
“We are not at the lower bound in terms of rates.”
“The market does not think we are going to raise rates in 2-3 years.”
“There is room for that through the forward guidance.”
“We need to make sure yield curves don't move ahead of the economy.”
EUR/USD unfazed
The euro bulls stand resilient to the dovish comments from the ECB policymaker Lane, as EUR/USD attempts a bounce back towards the 1.1950 level.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.1929, having hit a daily low of 1.1914 earlier in the session.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
