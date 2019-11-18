ECB's Lane: We are not at some sort of limit in terms of what monetary policy can do

While speaking at the Fortune Global Forum in Paris on Monday, European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane said is that their assessment was that they were not at some sort of limit in terms of what monetary policy can do.

"Europe needs a big conversation among fiscal policymakers about how to stimulate the economy," Lane added. "We do care about how banks are adjusting to negative interest rates."

The shared currency weakened modestly against its major rivals on these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.1055, still adding 0.04% on the day.