ECB’s Lane: Underlying inflation still too low

Reuters reports the recent comments delivered by Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland and European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane at an event on Sunday.

Key Quotes:

Monetary policy is still effective.

We remain satisfied that the basic mechanics of monetary policy still operate.

On underlying inflation measures, they are moving higher ..... but "they're still too low ".

The EUR/USD pair keeps its range around 1.1170 region, largely unperturbed by the ECB-speak, as the US-Iran tensions will remain the main market driver.