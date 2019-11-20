ECB’s Lane sees Eurozone economic recovery in next year or two

Further comments are hitting the wires from the European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Lane, delivered in an interview with La Repubblica.

Creation of ESM was "act of solidarity", risky but successful.

ECB does not expect recession in the eurozone where economy is growing less than hoped.

Sees Eurozone economic recovery in next year or two.

Current inflation rate at 1% is "unsatisfactory", trusts that ECB’s monetary stimulus will allow it to grow.

Low interest rates are opportunity for Eurozone countries to cut debt not for new expenses or tax cuts.

There are margins for negotiations to complete banking union and find a compromise.