ECB's Lane: Natural that debate over policy measures at ECB taking place

Adding to his earlier comments on the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy decisions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane argued that it was natural for the debate over the policy measures to take place within the Governing Council.

"Future Governing Councils can revisit this policy decision, but for now the decision is made," Lane added."There was a high degree of consensus about needing to act, the most important message is that the current situation is not satisfactory."

Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair continues to push lower but it seems to be caused by a broad-based USD strength. As of writing, the pair was down 0.42% on the day at 1.1027.