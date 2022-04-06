European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane on Wednesday said that it is important not to overreact to the surge in inflation and that the ECB can't respond to the current high inflation as its orientation is towards the medium-term, reported Reuters. We will do whatever it takes to meet out 2.0% inflation target, Lane added.
Market Reaction
Lane's remarks, while arguably dovish given that they imply the ECB should take a gradual approach to monetary normalisation, have not moved FX markets.
