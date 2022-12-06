ECB’s Lane: It is unclear if inflation peak has been reached or still to come next year

European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane expresses his take on the inflation and interest rate outlooks on Tuesday.
Key quotes
It is unclear if inflation peak has been reached or still to come next year.
Cannot exclude some inflation at the start of next year.
Must take past rate hikes into account when considering next ones.
Expect more rate hikes but "a lot has been done already"
Market reaction
EUR/USD is unfazed by the above comments, keeping its range near 1.0490, down 0.07% on the day.
