ECB’s Lane: Euro area credit growth continues to be decent

The European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech.
Key Quotes:
Euro area credit growth continues to be decent.
Policy transmission is working.
Have not reached reversal rate yet.
The common currency remains uninspired by the above comments, as EUR/USD attacks the 1.10 handle amid broad based US dollar strength and ahead of the key US macro data releases.
