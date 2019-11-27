ECB’s Lane: Euro area credit growth continues to be decent

The European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane is on the wires now, via Reuters, making a scheduled speech.

Key Quotes:

Euro area credit growth continues to be decent.

Policy transmission is working.

Have not reached reversal rate yet.

The common currency remains uninspired by the above comments, as EUR/USD attacks the 1.10 handle amid broad based US dollar strength and ahead of the key US macro data releases.