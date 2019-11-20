ECB’s Lane: ECB to decide scope, timing of review `fairly soon'

ECB’s chief economist, Lane, has been crossing the wires, explaining that the ECB will decide scope and the timing of review `fairly soon'.

The review cannot be too extensive, needs a ‘clear focus' - Paper

Creation of ESM was "act of solidarity", risky but successful - Paper

ECB does not expect recession in the eurozone where economy is growing less than hoped - Paper

He sees eurozone economic recovery in next year or two - Paper

Current inflation rate at 1% is "unsatisfactory", trusts that ECB's monetary stimulus will allow it to grow - Paper

Low interest rates are opportunity for EZ countries to cut debt not for new expenses or tax cuts - Paper

There are margins for negotiations to complete banking union and find a compromise - Paper

