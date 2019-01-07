ECB's Lane: Change to date-based leg of guidance is not intended to ratify market views

While speaking at a conference in Helsinki, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane argued that the ECB must always be open to new ideas and new methods, drawing from internal and external research and examples of best practice from around the world.

According to Reuters, "Our assessment is that (our) policy package has been effective and further easing can be provided if required to deliver our mandate," Lane added. "We can add further monetary accommodation if it is required to deliver our objective."

The market didn't react to these remarks and the EUR/USD was last seen trading at 1.1332, losing 0.32% on the day.