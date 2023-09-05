ECB’s Lane: August flash inflation data welcome but 'we need to see that continue'

Reuters publishes excerpts of an interview of European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Phillip Lane, with Irish Business Publication, The Currency, on August 31.
Key quotes
August flash inflation data welcome but 'we need to see that continue'.
Easing in services inflation helps limit narrative that tourism to keep services inflation high.
We do expect bumpiness in easing of energy, food inflation.
Market reaction
EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.0786, down 0.06% on the day, awaiting a fresh trading impetus.
