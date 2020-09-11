ECB's Lagarde: Second wave of COVID adds to uncertainty

The economic recovery in the euro area is uneven, incomplete and asymmetric, Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

"The second wave of COVID adds to uncertainty," Lagarde added. "There should be no complacency."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.42% on the day at 1.1862. Meanwhile, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index is down 0.55% at 3,295.