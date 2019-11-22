ECB's Lagarde: Review will constitute opportunity to reflect on sustainability within policy

"The review of the European Central Bank's monetary policy strategy will constitute the opportunity to reflect on sustainability within our monetary policy," ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Friday, per Reuters.

The EUR/USD pair hasn't yet reacted to this remark and was last seen trading at 1.1057, where it was flat on the day.

Earlier in the day, "the monetary policy could achieve its goal faster and with fewer side effects if other policies were supporting growth alongside it," Lagarde told the European Banking Congress in her keynote speech.