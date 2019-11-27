ECB's Lagarde: Our duty is to ensure value of euro is stable

"It’s now our duty to nurture and sustain this trust – by ensuring that banknotes are secure, payments systems are robust, and the value of the euro is stable," ECB President Christine Lagarde while signing her first euro banknotes at an official ceremony on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

These comments were ignored by the market participants. Ahead of the key macroeconomic data releases from the US, the EUR/USD pair continues to trade in a tight range above the 1.1000 handle.