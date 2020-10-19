ECB’s Lagarde: Options in the central bank’s toolbox have not been exhausted

“The options in our toolbox have not been exhausted,” the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said in an interview with Le Mondoe, published Monday.

“I hope that there will also be a debate about a common budgetary tool for the euro area, she added.

Additional quotes

“ECB will do more if needed.”

“Recovery risks losing momentum amid new restrictions.”

“Euro is irreversible.”

EUR/USD attacks 1.1700

EUR/USD ran through fresh offers on the above comments, now flirting with daily lows of 1.1704, down 0.11% on the day.