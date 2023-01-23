ECB's Laragre says inflation is far too high and the euro is rallying on the back of the speech.
Key quotes
Iinflation in europe is far too high, e must bring inflation down.
ECB made it clear interest rates will still have to rise significantly at steady pace.
ECB to stay the course to ensure timely return to inflation target.
More to come...
EUR/USD update
EUR/USD has found support on the European Central Bank officials' comments this week so far as they are signalling additional jumbo interest rate rises in Europe. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is moving up on Lagard's comments and has rallied from a low of 1.0845 to a high of 1.0926 so far.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 following earlier decline
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped below 1.0850 earlier in the day. With Wall Street's main indexes stretching higher following a mixed opening, the US Dollar struggles to hold its ground and helps the pair hold its ground.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2380 as US Dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.2400 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. The positive shift witnessed in market mood in the American session causes the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and allows the pair to gain traction.
Gold: Not ready for a deeper correction while above $1,920 Premium
Risk appetite and a weaker US Dollar partially offset the impact of higher US yields and the sharp decline in Silver price, keeping XAU/USD firmly above $1,900 on Monday. The bright metal found support at $1,910 a troy ounce and rebounded to the $1,920 zone.
Bitcoin traders set for a 25% price increase in the perfect scenario
Bitcoin price shelves the comments from Fed speakers about the current rate path of the US. BTC is set to jump in a calm week as Fed speakers enter the blackout period before the first US central bank meeting this year. Traders are gearing up for another leg higher towards $29,000, bearing a potential 25% of topside gains.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Quiet session after Friday surge and Federal Reserve blackout
Equity markets are set for a flat opening in the United States after a fairly quiet European session. Large parts of Asia are off for Chinese New Year and Friday’s strong close on Wall Street has led to a cautious session.