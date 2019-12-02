ECB’s Lagarde: Monetary policy strategy will start in the near future

The European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde, continuing with her maiden testimony before the European Parliament this Monday, added that the governing council's decision in September showed that it was alert to the potential side effects of monetary policy.

Key Quotes:

The strategy review will be guided by two principles – thorough analysis and an open mind.

It is premature to venture here into debates about the precise scope, direction and timeline of our review.

The ECB remains resolute in its commitment to deliver on its mandate.

Monetary policy strategy will start in the near future.

The common question is how to define the medium-term objective of monetary policy so as to ensure that expectations are firmly anchored.