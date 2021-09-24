ECB’s Lagarde: Many causes of higher prices are temporary

In an interview with CNBC, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde expressed her take on rising price pressures, dismissing higher inflation as temporary.
Key quotes
“See return to much more stability in a year to come.”
“Still quite a lot of slack in terms of employment.”
“Will see movement on the inflation front.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.1750 on the above comments, pressured by a broad US dollar rebound. The spot was last seen changing hands at 1.1735, unchanged on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1750 as US dollar rebounds, German IFO eyed
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 ahead of the European open. Hawkish Fed, Evergande news amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. German IFO, Powell’s speech awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from daily high towards 1.3700 as USD recovers
GBP/USD consolidates gains on the last trading day of the week. US Dollar Index recovers part of its initial losses, trades above 93.00. BOE optimism fades away, Brexit woes keep sterling under pressure.
Gold remains resilient near $1,750 as US T-bond yields retreats
Gold prices print more than 0.50% gains on Friday after posting a single day fall of more than $30 in the US session. The prices fell around 1% on Thursday, the move sponsored by the higher US dollar. Gold is headed on track for a third consecutive week of declines.
Institutional investors shift focus to Ethereum futures as demand for Bitcoin weakens
Institutional investors have been increasingly pivoting from Bitcoin to Ethereum since August as demand diverges to the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. JPMorgan analysts stated that the leading digital asset suffered a setback.
China Evergrande update: No news is good news? Investors on tenterhooks
While Evergrande development group honored its local debt repayment on Thursday, investors remain in limbo. They have received no information on the indebted company’s offshore coupon payment of $83.5 million, which was due on Thursday.