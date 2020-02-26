ECB's Lagarde: Fiscal measures intended to support economy are welcomed

"Fiscal measures intended to support the economy are certainly very welcomed, particularly under present circumstances," European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said while speaking at an event in Germany on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

Lagarde further reiterated that the level of trust in the euro was critically important.

EUR/USD reaction

These comments don't seem to be triggering a market reaction so far. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was trading at 1.0870, erasing 0.08% on a daily basis.