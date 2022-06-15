European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday that crises are never the same twice and that they must have the courage to act when facts are not clear, as reported by Reuters.
"We cannot just be bold, we must be consistent too," Lagarde added and said that they must be true to the spirit not just the letter of the mandate.
Additional takeaways
"Ukraine conflict shows Europe was dangerously dependent on hostile suppliers like Russia."
"We cannot be dominated by fiscal issues, we must deliver our price stability mandate."
"Fiscal authorities should ensure the distributive impact of energy price rises are addressed."
Market reaction
The shared currency stays on the back foot following these comments and the EUR/USD pair was last seen losing 0.27% on a daily basis at 1.0387.
