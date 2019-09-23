ECB's Knot: Not in full agreement with new ECB stimulus

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Dutch central bank head Klass Knot crossed the wires in the last minutes reiterating that he was not in "full agreement" with the ECB's new stimulus, as reported by Reuters.

"An open-ended QE is a disproportionate measure," Know argued and said that it is important to keep open discussions with the ECB board.

The EUR/USD pair largely ignored those comments and was last seen trading at 1.0986, losing 0.28% on a daily basis.