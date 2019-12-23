ECB’s Knot: Low rate policy risks becoming counterproductive

In an interview with Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant, published on Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot said that interest rates in the Eurozone could remain historically low for years.

Additional Quotes:

"I do not have a crystal ball, but I cannot rule out that the current low interest rate environment could last another five years."

"This worries me, because temporarily low interest rates are something quite different from persistently low interest rates."

"From a macro-economic perspective that would be undesirable."

"And it is also an example of how our low interest rate policy may eventually shoot itself in the foot. If people start saving more in response to the low interest rates, this will add further downward pressure on inflation."

"The balance between positive and negative effects of the low interest rates is shifting in the wrong direction."

"At a certain moment in time we therefore have to reassess our monetary policy."

Meanwhile, EUR/USD keeps its range play intact around 1.1080 region ahead of key US macro data.