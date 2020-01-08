ECB’s Knot: Looming hard Brexit may be as damaging as no deal Brexit

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot warned against a possibility of Hard Brexit and its negative impact on the economy while speaking at an event on Wednesday.

Key Quotes:

“In economic terms there may be little difference between a no-deal Brexit that could have occurred on the 31st of January, and a hard Brexit that could still occur at the end of 2020.”

“This would happen if the EU and the UK are unable to agree on a timely trade deal. And if there is no mutual consensus on extending the transitional period beyond 2020.”

The cable is off the highs possibly due to the above comments as well as on broad USD comeback. The spot trades around 1.3150, having hit a day’s high at 1.3170.