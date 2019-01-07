ECB's Knot: If there are adverse scenarios, ECB determined to act

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klass Knot crossed the wires in the last minutes, reiterating that it was indisputable that inflation was still too low and the bank was determined to act if there were adverse scenarios.
"We are still suffering from prolonged uncertainty," said Knot and added that the outlook for the second and the third quarters of the year was less favourable than the first quarter. Nevertheless, Knot also said that they were not in the recessionary territory yet.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes amid trade truce, ahead of US data
EUR/USD has recovered to around 1.1350 as the USD took a breather from its gains after Trump and Xi agreed on a trade truce. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed. Earlier, EZ PMIs missed expectations.
GBP/USD extends downfall below 1.2650 amid poor UK data
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.2650 as UK Manufacturing PMI missed with 48 points. The USD has advanced after the trade-truce diminished expectations for deep Fed cut. Candidates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will speak today.
USD/JPY: Downside stalls near 108.10 amid US-China trade truce
USD/JPY gapped on the open on Monday as Presidents Trump and Xi agreed to resume trade talks. However, the optimism soon faded amid weak Asian manufacturing PMI reports and sent the rates back towards 108.10 region before recovering to 108.30/35.
Gold rebounds from lows, trades around $1390
The XAU/USD pair started the new week with a wide bearish gap after the U.S. and China have decided to restart trade talks following the meeting between Chinese President Xi and the U.S. President Trump at the G20 summit.
US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade is the measure of all things
The Institute for Supply Management will release its manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for June at 10:00 am EDT, 14:00 GMT on Monday July 1st.