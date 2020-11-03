ECB’s Knot: EU recovery fund needs to be temporary and complementary private risk sharing is necessary

The European Union’s (EU) EUR750 billion recovery fund must be temporary, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and the head of the Dutch central bank Klass Knot said on Tuesday, adding that complementary risk-sharing through private markets is necessary.

Key quotes

“A Europe that is kept together through large transfers of public funds is vulnerable from a political perspective.”

“The need for complementary risk-sharing through private markets remains high.”

“Banks are bound to take a hit from the crisis as their loan books deteriorate, making them difficult to extend credit.”

“The PEPP Is an emergency programme but we are still in an emergency.”

“It’s of course clear that recent developments have not been good.”

“We have a second wave, it will weigh on the economic outlook, it will weigh on the price stability outlook.”

EUR/USD eyes 1.1700

EUR/USD is extending its advance towards 1.1700, mainly underpinned by the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board.

Investors are repositioning their dollar positions ahead of the US election outcome due Wednesday. At the press time, the spot rises 0.38% to 1.1683.