ECB’s Knot: Economic data solidify confidence in our baseline projections

In an interview with the Eurofi magazine published on Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and the head of the Dutch central bank Klass Knot said that risks to the eurozone’s recovery had receded, given the economic data over the summer.

Key quotes

“These developments solidify the confidence in our baseline projection with a more favorable balance-of-risks.”

“However, even if no further setbacks materialize, economic activity will only approach pre-corona levels at the end of 2022.”

These comments echo Wednesday’s Bloomberg report, which cited that the ECB officials are more confident in their outlook on the economy.

Market reaction

EUR/USD trades close to the daily highs of 1.1840, in reaction to the upbeat comments while the European stocks dropped amid decreased expectations that the ECB will likely hint at additional stimulus measures.