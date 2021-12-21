ECB’s Kazimir: There is risk that elevated inflation will stay for longer time

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker and Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday, “there is a risk that elevated inflation will stay for a longer time.”
“If inflation outlook changes for 2023, 2024, ECB will have to act,” he added.
Kazimir said he believes that “too fast reaction of monetary policy could hurt growth prospects.”
Market reaction
EUR/USD Is battling 1.1300, finding demand amid a fresh decline in the US dollar across the board.
