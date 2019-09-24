ECB's Kazimir: September policy decision was the right one

European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Slovak central bank chief Peter Kazimir on Tuesday said that the ECB's policy decision in September was the right one and added that it allowed them to move ahead of the curve.
"There was a clear consensus on the need of action, a clear consensus that the action will be in the form of package of measures," Kazimir added, per Reuters.
The EUR/USD pair ignored these comments and was last seen trading near 1.1000, adding 0.07% on a daily basis.
