ECB’s Kazimir: Not obliged to use whole PEPP envelope

The European Central Bank (ECB) is not obliged to use the whole Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme envelope, said the Governing Council member and Slovak central bank Chief Peter Kazimir said in a scheduled speech on Wednesday.

Additional quotes

“Have room to wait for hard data.”

“Seems to me we are in line with the baseline scenario.“

“Wait-and-see the most reasonable approach for ECB now makes no sense to take action based on Q2 data.”

The ECB has 1.35 trillion euros ($1.6 trillion) set aside for debt purchases in the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

Market reaction

EUR/USD keeps its range play intact around 1.1815 ahead of the US Durable Good Orders release and Thursday’s Jackson Hole Symposium.